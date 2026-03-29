Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,693 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 26th total of 11,553 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aptorum Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Aptorum Group Stock Performance

Aptorum Group Company Profile

NASDAQ APM opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

(Get Free Report)

Aptorum Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: APM) is a global biopharmaceutical company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its Nasdaq listing in 2018, the company has focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and diagnostic products. Aptorum’s research efforts are aimed at addressing unmet medical needs across oncology, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases and neurological conditions.

The company’s diversified pipeline includes both small-molecule and biologic drug candidates, as well as companion diagnostic tools.

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