Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.0280, with a volume of 357962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

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Schrodinger Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.66 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrodinger

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $47,263.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 330,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,937.84. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $200,605. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrodinger

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schrodinger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,464,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,584,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,268,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,692,000 after acquiring an additional 268,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,714,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,717,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,476,000 after acquiring an additional 414,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,819,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,735 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrodinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

Further Reading

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