First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,070 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the February 26th total of 19,722 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FEX traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $120.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,356. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $88.06 and a 12-month high of $128.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2942 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.
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