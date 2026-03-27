GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:TQQY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of TQQY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 8,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.60.

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GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors. It uses derivatives such as options, swaps to create its portfolio.

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