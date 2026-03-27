GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:TQQY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Trading Down 3.5%
Shares of TQQY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 8,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.60.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile
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