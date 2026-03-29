Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.25 and last traded at GBX 12.50, with a volume of 112000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75.
Ebiquity Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.21.
About Ebiquity
We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.
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