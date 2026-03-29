Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.25 and last traded at GBX 12.50, with a volume of 112000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75.

Ebiquity Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.21.

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About Ebiquity

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Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

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