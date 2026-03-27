Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Decreases By 43.6%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,026 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the February 26th total of 24,883 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised MariMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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MariMed Stock Down 2.8%

MariMed Company Profile

Shares of MRMD stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. MariMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

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MariMed Inc is a multi?state cannabis company focused on the development, ownership and operation of regulated facilities for the medical and adult?use cannabis markets. Headquartered in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the company cultivates, processes and dispenses cannabis through an integrated business model that encompasses cultivation, formulation, manufacturing and retail operations. MariMed operates under its own licensed brands and through strategic partnerships to expand its presence across the United States.

The company’s product portfolio includes branded flower, pre?rolls, vaporizer cartridges, tinctures, edibles and topicals designed to meet a range of consumer and patient needs.

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