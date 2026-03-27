Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Up 147.6% in March

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,344 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the February 26th total of 118,898 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,031,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:JQC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,130,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,365. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

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Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE: JQC) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide current income while preserving capital. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including corporate debt obligations, bank loans, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, and credit-linked notes. Through active portfolio management, JQC aims to capture income opportunities across different sectors and credit quality tiers.

JQC’s portfolio construction emphasizes flexibility, enabling the fund to shift allocations among investment-grade and below-investment-grade credit depending on market conditions.

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