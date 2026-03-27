iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 133,763 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 26th total of 633,155 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 104,291 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,578,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 386.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EZA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 144,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,129. The company has a market capitalization of $667.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $81.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the South African equity market. The Index is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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