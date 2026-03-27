Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.63 and last traded at $74.63. 2,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERFSF. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Eurofins Scient Stock Performance

About Eurofins Scient

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56.

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Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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