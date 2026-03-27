Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.7640, with a volume of 1575065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Key Hercules Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hercules Capital this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.43%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 120,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,459.72. This trade represents a 19.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,841,435.32. This trade represents a 1.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 117,015 shares of company stock worth $1,749,620 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high?growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

Further Reading

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