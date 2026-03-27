Reviewing Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL) & Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) and Pheton (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Establishment Labs has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pheton has a beta of 5.4, suggesting that its stock price is 440% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Establishment Labs and Pheton”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $211.08 million 7.68 -$51.06 million ($1.74) -31.79 Pheton $305,215.00 8.49 -$660,000.00 N/A N/A

Pheton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Establishment Labs and Pheton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 1 1 6 0 2.63 Pheton 1 0 0 0 1.00

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus target price of $86.86, indicating a potential upside of 57.04%. Given Establishment Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Pheton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Pheton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -24.19% -201.79% -15.03% Pheton N/A N/A N/A

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Pheton

(Get Free Report)

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

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