ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €3.79 and last traded at €3.79. 362,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 2.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $919.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

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ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8. This segment is involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV films, and digital content; and operates Studio71 which creates and sells digital offerings for influencers.

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