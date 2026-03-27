Short Interest in Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Decreases By 54.5%

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 555 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 26th total of 1,219 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Forterra Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTTRF remained flat at $2.12 during trading on Friday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

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About Forterra

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Forterra plc (OTCMKTS: FTTRF) is a leading UK-based manufacturer of building products, specializing in clay and concrete solutions for the construction sector. The company designs, produces and supplies a comprehensive range of masonry and hard landscaping materials for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Its product portfolio spans clay facing bricks, concrete masonry blocks, architectural terracotta, clay pavers, drainage systems and engineered retaining walls.

Within its Clay Products segment, Forterra manufactures a variety of facing bricks, including traditional and extruded formats, as well as thin bricks for both internal and external façades.

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