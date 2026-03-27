CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.28. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.3050, with a volume of 592,703 shares trading hands.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.5%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Inc (NYSE: IGR) is a closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global real estate securities. Managed by CBRE Investment Management, the fund’s portfolio is composed of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate?related equity securities across developed and emerging markets.
The fund employs a research?driven, bottom?up investment approach, leveraging CBRE’s global platform and market intelligence to identify opportunities in diverse property sectors, including office, retail, industrial, residential and hospitality.
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