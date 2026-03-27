CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.28. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.3050, with a volume of 592,703 shares trading hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Inc (NYSE: IGR) is a closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global real estate securities. Managed by CBRE Investment Management, the fund’s portfolio is composed of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate?related equity securities across developed and emerging markets.

The fund employs a research?driven, bottom?up investment approach, leveraging CBRE’s global platform and market intelligence to identify opportunities in diverse property sectors, including office, retail, industrial, residential and hospitality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.