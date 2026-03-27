Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.0350. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.0350, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Mobivity Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.22.

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Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp operates as a provider of digital engagement and marketing solutions designed to enhance customer loyalty and drive in-store purchases for retailers, restaurants and service providers. At the heart of its offering is a cloud-based platform that delivers targeted promotions, digital coupons, text campaigns and loyalty rewards directly to consumers’ smartphones. By integrating with point-of-sale systems and loyalty programs, Mobivity enables businesses to personalize outreach in real time, improve customer experiences and capture valuable first-party data.

The company’s primary products include its mobile engagement suite and in-venue digital signage solutions.

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