Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,006.64 and traded as high as GBX 5,080. Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 5,016.43, with a volume of 42,115 shares traded.
Capital Gearing Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £791.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,007.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,952.59.
About Capital Gearing
The Trust’s strategy has evolved over time.
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