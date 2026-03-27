Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.0482. Route1 shares last traded at $0.0482, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Route1 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Route1 Company Profile

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Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token. It also provides surveillance and video intelligence products, such as Omnicast, a monitoring and data analysis platform; Stratocast, a real-time video intelligence solution; body-worn cameras; in-car videos; Synergis Access Control, an open system that connects to a large selection of third-party access control devices; and automatic license plate recognition solutions, including Genetec Autovu and MobiLPR.

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