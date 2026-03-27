Energy Transfer (ET) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently:
- 3/24/2026 – Energy Transfer is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2026 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation to “strong-buy”.
- 3/13/2026 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2026 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Energy Transfer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/18/2026 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.74%.
Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.
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