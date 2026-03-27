Energy Transfer (ET) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently:

3/24/2026 – Energy Transfer is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2026 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation to “strong-buy”.

3/13/2026 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Energy Transfer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/18/2026 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.74%.

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Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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