Best Penny Stocks To Follow Today – March 27th

System1, Onconetix, Burford Capital, Peloton Interactive, TCTM Kids IT Education, Eos Energy Enterprises, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low prices—typically under $5 per share in the U.S.—often on over-the-counter markets or smaller, less-regulated exchanges. They are highly speculative and illiquid, with wide bid–ask spreads, limited public information, and greater susceptibility to price manipulation and large percentage gains or losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

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System1 (SST)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Onconetix (ONCO)

Onconetix, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONCO

Burford Capital (BUR)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BUR

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

TCTM Kids IT Education (VSA)

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSA

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCKT

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