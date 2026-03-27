Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPD) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,427 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 26th total of 13,072 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.25. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

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Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2573 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (MLPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE MLPX ATM BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of long positions in the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) and writes one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of the underlying portfolio. MLPD was launched on May 7, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

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