Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.9850. 98,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 244,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSNY
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 0.2%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,160,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.
The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.
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