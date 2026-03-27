Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:STCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,429 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the February 26th total of 11,219 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,095 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

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Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF Stock Down 5.1%

Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 81,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,409. Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $109.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.60.

About Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

The Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Schwab Crypto Thematic index. The fund tracks an index of globally listed companies that enable the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The fund selects and weights companies based on thematic relevance through a proprietary NLP algorithm. STCE was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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