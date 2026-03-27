iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,602 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the February 26th total of 10,084 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:IMCV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.68. 14,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,011. The firm has a market cap of $933.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95.

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iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3501 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 409,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter.

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The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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