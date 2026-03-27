iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,602 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the February 26th total of 10,084 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:IMCV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.68. 14,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,011. The firm has a market cap of $933.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3501 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
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