Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,678 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the February 26th total of 38,221 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Kirin Price Performance

Shares of Kirin stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.49. 43,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. Kirin has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $17.78.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kirin had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

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Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

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