JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 183,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 659% from the previous session’s volume of 24,189 shares.The stock last traded at $52.66 and had previously closed at $52.48.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $524.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 714.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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