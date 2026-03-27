Critical Survey: Amdocs (DOX) versus Its Rivals

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “IT Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Amdocs to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amdocs and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 2 3 0 2.60 Amdocs Competitors 542 2916 5697 229 2.60

Amdocs presently has a consensus price target of $92.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.50%. As a group, “IT Services” companies have a potential upside of 58.04%. Given Amdocs’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amdocs has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.53 billion $564.70 million 12.45 Amdocs Competitors $5.79 billion $429.39 million 94.96

This table compares Amdocs and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amdocs’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Amdocs. Amdocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs’ rivals have a beta of -8.38, meaning that their average stock price is 938% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Amdocs pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amdocs pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IT Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 31.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Amdocs has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 12.47% 20.19% 11.23% Amdocs Competitors -128.33% -7.63% 3.82%

Summary

Amdocs beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle includes consulting, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, network services, experience-driven services, data, cloud, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.