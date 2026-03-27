DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) & Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Financial Analysis

Dividends

Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Loblaw Companies pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Loblaw Companies and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies 4.13% 25.38% 7.04% DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loblaw Companies and DFI Retail Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies $45.73 billion 1.16 $1.91 billion $0.95 47.69 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 12.04

Loblaw Companies has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loblaw Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loblaw Companies beats DFI Retail Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, health care services, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum loyalty program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. The company offers PC Health app. It provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited operates as a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Free Report)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.