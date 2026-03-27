Reviewing Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) and Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chart Industries and Tri-Tech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $4.26 billion 2.32 $40.70 million $0.26 794.86 Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Tech.

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Tech has a beta of 35.51, suggesting that its stock price is 3,451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and Tri-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 0.95% 13.55% 4.71% Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chart Industries and Tri-Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 1 13 3 0 2.12 Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chart Industries currently has a consensus target price of $204.10, suggesting a potential downside of 1.24%. Given Tri-Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tri-Tech is more favorable than Chart Industries.

Summary

Chart Industries beats Tri-Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

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Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The company also offers natural gas processing solutions; process technology, liquefaction capabilities, and critical equipment for the LNG, include small to mid-scale facilities, floating LNG applications, and large base-load export facilities; brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, cold boxes, air cooled heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipe works; and air cooled heat exchangers and axial cooling fans for the HVAC, power, and refining applications. Further, it provides extended warranties, plant start-up, parts, 24/7 support, monitoring and process optimization, repairing, maintenance, and upgrading services; plant services on equipment; and service locations that undertake installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as equipment leasing solutions. Chart Industries, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia.

About Tri-Tech

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Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

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