Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Grows By 144.7%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,807 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the February 26th total of 19,538 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.8 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DEUZF stock remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

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About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

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DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is one of the world’s longest-standing engine manufacturers, tracing its origins to 1864 when Nicolaus August Otto developed the first functional internal combustion engine. Over the decades, DEUTZ has evolved through technological milestones—including the advent of high-speed diesel engines—and played a pivotal role in defining power solutions for industrial applications.

The company’s core business centers on designing, producing, and distributing air- and liquid-cooled diesel and gas engines.

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