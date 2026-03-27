EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Short Interest Update

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,338,881 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the February 26th total of 1,557,021 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,706,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EON Resources Trading Up 7.0%

EON Resources stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,230,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,533,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. EON Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On EON Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EONR. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in EON Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 125,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EON Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EON Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EON Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EON Resources by 574.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

EON Resources Company Profile

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres. The company was formerly known as HNR Acquisition Corp and changed its name atop EON Resources Inc in September 2024. EON Resources Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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