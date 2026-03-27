Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $294.32 and last traded at $295.2280. 9,958,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 8,120,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.53.
Trending Headlines about Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa launched an Enhanced Subscription Manager with partner Pinwheel to help issuers give cardholders better control of recurring payments — a product that can deepen issuer relationships and produce new value?added revenue. Visa Launches Enhanced Subscription Manager (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Visa joined the Canton Network as a “Super Validator,” signalling a strategic push into institutional on?chain settlement and privacy?focused blockchain infrastructure — a move that could expand Visa’s role in regulated digital-asset rails and future settlement revenue. Visa Canton Role Signals Onchain Settlement (Yahoo Finance)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive: Zacks highlights Visa’s earnings growth and price strength as reasons it sits on watchlists, reinforcing the view that fundamentals remain intact despite recent volatility. Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Visa a Stock to Watch (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Visa?commissioned data and industry reports show growing euro stablecoin activity and payment?rail integrations, highlighting the company’s influence in non?dollar stablecoin settlement — strategically relevant but not immediately earnings?driving. Euro Stablecoins Dominate Non?Dollar Market (Cointelegraph)
- Neutral Sentiment: Visa’s brand shows up in crypto/payment experiments (e.g., Pengu Card launch driving NFT token moves), which underscores product reach but is peripheral to core revenue today. BlockDAG Staking & Pengu Card (Blockonomi)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure is the main near?term negative catalyst: the FTC and U.S. trade watchdogs have warned payment processors, sending a clear signal about potential enforcement around “debanking” and access restrictions — headlines that have prompted sector selling and direct downward pressure on Visa shares. FTC Issues Warnings to Payment Processors (WSJ) FTC Warns Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Stripe (Bitcoin.com)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the regulatory headlines has already caused short?term weakness in payment stocks — coverage noted that Visa and peers slipped after the U.S. threat of action over alleged political bias, amplifying volatility for V. Payment Stocks Slip after U.S. Threatens Action (TipRanks)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.
Visa Trading Down 3.4%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $535.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Visa
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
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