ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $142.21 and last traded at $144.13. Approximately 10,211,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,825,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.80.

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ARM from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC raised ARM from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

ARM Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.17, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 4.11.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 126.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.