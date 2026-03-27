RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $189.46 and last traded at $189.6810. 3,804,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,353,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.85.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

RTX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.79. The company has a market capitalization of $255.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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