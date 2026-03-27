Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,133 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the February 26th total of 2,312 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,366 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $30.35 on Friday. 793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Eiffage

(Get Free Report)

Eiffage SA, traded over the counter under the symbol EFGSY, is a leading French construction and concessions group that offers a wide range of engineering and infrastructure services. The company’s core activities span civil engineering, metalworks, building construction and renovation, roadworks, and energy services. Through its integrated business model, Eiffage delivers turnkey solutions for public and private clients, from project financing and design to construction and long-term asset management.

In its concessions division, Eiffage invests in, finances and operates major transport and energy infrastructure assets such as motorways, tunnels and power distribution networks under public–private partnership arrangements.

Further Reading

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