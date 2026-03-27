Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 87 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 26th total of 315 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

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Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) is a master limited partnership that operates as the retail propane distribution arm of Ferrellgas, Inc, one of the largest retail propane providers in the United States. Headquartered in Liberty, Missouri, the partnership was formed in 1997 to acquire and manage propane assets and inventory in support of Ferrellgas’s nationwide network.

The company’s primary business activities include the procurement, transportation and distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

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