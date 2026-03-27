Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $8.02. 50,367,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 47,902,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Key Marathon Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 5.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 144.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. Marathon Digital’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $146,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,254.70. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $252,495.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,788,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,962,597.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,515 shares of company stock worth $1,029,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 104.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172,110 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $84,301,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,492,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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