BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,205 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the February 26th total of 12,573 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,332 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24,584.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.