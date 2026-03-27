Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 34,208,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 29,195,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Zacks Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Coeur Mining from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

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Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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