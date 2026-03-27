Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Accenture (ACN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $309.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Accenture had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $243.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $295.00 to $253.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Accenture was upgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “reduce” to “hold”. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

3/16/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $282.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $317.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

3/5/2026 – Accenture was given a new $282.00 price target by Piper Sandler.

2/25/2026 – Accenture had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $266.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Accenture had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

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Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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