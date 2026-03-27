Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $52.2990, with a volume of 1115831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Whirlpool to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

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Whirlpool Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 56.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 206.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Whirlpool by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

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Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Further Reading

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