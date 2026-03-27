ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 588,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 195,060 shares.The stock last traded at $30.9395 and had previously closed at $31.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENGIY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of ENGIE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ENGIE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENGIE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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ENGIE Price Performance

ENGIE Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

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ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

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