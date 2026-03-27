ATB Cormark Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.57.

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Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$2.06 on Friday, reaching C$92.12. 1,582,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532,577. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.59 and a twelve month high of C$92.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$76.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.04 billion during the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

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Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

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