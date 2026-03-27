Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 27th (AME, ASB, AZ, BIOA, BUSE, BVS, CBC, CGC, DOV, EMR)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 27th:

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN). They issued an outperform rating and a $428.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO). B. Riley Financial, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG). The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH). They issued an outperform rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

DZ Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). They issued a buy rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC). They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

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