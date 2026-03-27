Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 27th (AME, ASB, AZ, BIOA, BUSE, BVS, CBC, CGC, DOV, EMR)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 27th:

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock.

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Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN). They issued an outperform rating and a $428.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO). B. Riley Financial, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG). The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH). They issued an outperform rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

DZ Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). They issued a buy rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC). They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

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