Ci Capital Has Lowered Expectations for BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Ci Capital from C$128.00 to C$119.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ci Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on BRP from C$102.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.29.

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BRP Price Performance

BRP stock traded down C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$92.20. 144,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$100.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.75. BRP has a 1-year low of C$43.88 and a 1-year high of C$112.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter. BRP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

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BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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