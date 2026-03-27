Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.83.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Up 4.8%

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

TSE VET traded up C$0.88 on Friday, reaching C$19.27. 784,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,506. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.29 and a 12 month high of C$20.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,268 shares in the company, valued at C$1,791,092. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

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