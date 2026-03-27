Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 1,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,782. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 529.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 11.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,417,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 150,975 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $10,850,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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