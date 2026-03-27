Corebridge Financial Unveils Transformational All-Stock Merger With Equitable, Targets $500M Synergies

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) and Equitable Holdings outlined plans for a “transformational” all-stock merger during a conference call featuring executives from both companies and AllianceBernstein. Management framed the deal as a combination of complementary franchises that will operate under the Equitable brand and aim to deliver scale benefits, cost reductions, and expanded distribution reach across retirement, life insurance, asset management, and wealth management.

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Deal structure and leadership

Executives said the transaction will combine Corebridge and Equitable into a newly established holding company. On a pro forma basis, Corebridge shareholders are expected to own 51% of the new company and Equitable shareholders 49%. Corebridge is expected to be the accounting acquirer, and the companies said debt of both organizations will be “structurally pari passu” after closing.

The combined company will use the Equitable brand. Corebridge CEO Marc Costantini is set to become CEO of the new company, while Equitable CFO Robin Raju will serve as CFO. Equitable CEO Mark Pearson will become executive chairman. The board will have 14 members with equal representation from Corebridge and Equitable, with Corebridge Chairman Alan Colberg serving as lead independent director.

Management expects the merger to close at the end of 2026, subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from both companies.

Strategic rationale: scale, distribution, and an integrated model

Pearson said the merger is intended to create shareholder value through five primary levers, including combining Corebridge, Equitable, and AllianceBernstein into a diversified financial services company with more than 12 million customers and $1.5 trillion of assets under management and administration. Executives emphasized “limited overlap” in the two insurance companies’ strengths and positioned the combined organization as an integrated manufacturer, distributor, and asset manager.

Costantini and Pearson highlighted distribution as a key advantage, citing a multi-channel platform spanning retail, wholesale, and worksite channels, along with approximately 5,000 financial advisors in affiliate wealth management businesses. Management said the expanded platform should help reduce unit costs, create a more diversified earnings profile, and allow capital to be deployed toward opportunities with the best risk-adjusted returns.

Financial targets: cash flow, synergies, and accretion

Raju said the combined company is expected to generate over $4 billion of annual cash flow, with about 75% coming from insurance entities and 25% from asset and wealth management. He also noted the holding company receives about $1 billion of non-insurance cash flows annually.

The companies forecast at least $500 million of annual pre-tax expense synergies on a run-rate basis by the end of 2028. Raju said roughly 30% of those savings are expected in the first year post-close, with 75% recognized within 24 months. He described the synergies as largely tied to redundant service contracts, systems, and headcount, and said the expected “cost to achieve” is about 1.5 times the annual run-rate synergies, with those costs reported “below the line.”

Management said the deal will be immediately accretive to earnings per share and cash generation, and projected “double-digit” accretion by the end of 2028. Raju said the company forecasts 10%+ accretion to both EPS and cash generation by the end of 2028 and an adjusted return on equity above 15%. He added that revenue synergies are not included in the accretion estimates.

Capital metrics discussed: pro forma year-end 2025 RBC ratio of approximately 440% and projected leverage ratio at close of 26%, assuming share repurchases consistent with each company’s standalone 2026 capital plans.

pro forma year-end 2025 RBC ratio of approximately 440% and projected leverage ratio at close of 26%, assuming share repurchases consistent with each company’s standalone 2026 capital plans. Synergy timing: $500 million expense synergy target by end of 2028; 30% in year one post-close and 75% within 24 months.

Balance sheet, investment portfolio, and private credit disclosures

Raju emphasized balance sheet resilience, noting both companies have consistently reported RBC ratios above 400% across varying market environments, which he attributed to liability quality and hedging programs. He also said both companies have produced consistent holding company cash flows, excluding one-off capital release benefits from business sales or reinsurance transactions.

On investments, Raju said the combined general account is expected to exceed $350 billion and be “well diversified and conservatively positioned,” with 96% of fixed maturities rated investment grade and an average credit rating of A-minus. He also provided detail on private credit exposure, stating the pro forma privates portfolio totals $63 billion (about 17% of the total portfolio) and is more than 92% investment grade. Direct lending was described as 6% of the pro forma private assets portfolio and about 1% of the total general account. He said the companies use managers including AllianceBernstein, BlackRock, and Blackstone, and that management and outside advisors reviewed extensive credit and liquidity stress tests as part of due diligence.

Business mix: retirement, life, institutional, wealth, and AllianceBernstein

Executives described the combination as creating broader product coverage across retirement and life insurance. In individual retirement, management cited Equitable as the No. 1 provider in registered index-linked annuities (RILAs) and Corebridge as the No. 3 fixed index annuity writer, and said the combined company would hold top-five positions across retail annuity product categories. In group retirement, they highlighted leadership in tax-exempt 403(b) and 457 plans and said increased scale could support digitization and future flows.

Costantini also pointed to Institutional Markets as a growth business, noting Corebridge’s broader offering and a top-ten position in pension risk transfer, and said the larger combined balance sheet would increase growth capacity. On life insurance, executives described the businesses as complementary—Equitable focused on variable universal life and Corebridge on indexed universal life and term—while highlighting cross-selling opportunities through advisor channels.

AllianceBernstein’s role was presented as central to the integrated model. Pearson said the combined company’s 68% ownership stake in AllianceBernstein provides more than $600 million of annual non-regulated cash flows to the holding company and has a market value of approximately $8 billion. Management said they expect to move at least $100 billion of Corebridge general and separate account assets to AllianceBernstein over time, which they said would bring the firm’s total assets under management closer to $1 trillion. Executives also discussed potential to commercialize Corebridge’s internal real estate and commercial mortgage loan origination using AllianceBernstein’s global distribution, while continuing Corebridge’s strategic partnership with Blackstone.

During Q&A, Costantini said the combined company’s headquarters will be Houston, Texas, citing Corebridge’s significant presence there and discussions between the teams. He said it was “very early days” to detail job moves as part of integration, while reiterating confidence in the synergy target. Executives also said they plan to host an Investor Day in the first half of 2027 to provide more detail on the go-forward strategy and updated financial targets.

About Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

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