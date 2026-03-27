Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.3162 and last traded at $10.3162, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.6540.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

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Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company’s core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu’s offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

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