Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 113,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 80,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Bell Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.16.

About Bell Copper

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Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy porphyry copper-molybdenum project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona. The company was formerly known as Bell Resources Corporation and changed its name to Bell Copper Corporation in April 2008.

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