Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Increases By 193.1%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,757 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the February 26th total of 19,363 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,228 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBND. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after buying an additional 160,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after buying an additional 300,484 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 645,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 645,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter.

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DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,094. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

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